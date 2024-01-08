Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Wing: Wolves of the Pack [Image 11 of 14]

    8th Fighter Wing: Wolves of the Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Bjorn Nielsen, 80th Fighter Squadron pilot, conducts a preflight inspection of his F-16 Fighting Falcon flight equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 19, 2023. The 8th Fighter Wing, colloquially known as the Wolf Pack, accomplishes its Fight Tonight mission through the hard work of 2,300 Airmen from 14 squadrons, and countless specialties, all of whom are dedicated to defending the ROK, fortifying relationships with Allies, and contributing to keeping a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

