8th Fighter Wing: Wolves of the Pack

Senior Airman Bryce Shearer, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron paramedic, conducts inventory in the ambulance during a preshift inspection at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 7, 2023. The 8th Fighter Wing, colloquially known as the Wolf Pack, accomplishes its Fight Tonight mission through the hard work of 2,300 Airmen from 14 squadrons, and countless specialties, all of whom are dedicated to defending the ROK, fortifying relationships with Allies, and contributing to keeping a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

