USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck preservation

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2024) Airman Apprentice Harris Grupee, from Monrovia, Liberia, uses a needle gun while conducting deck preservation on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton.)

