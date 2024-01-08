Under Secretary of the Navy visits MARFORPAC

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, center, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, listens to Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven, left, at a meeting during the undersecretary’s visit to Hawaii, on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan. 8, 2024. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

