    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Under Secretary of the Navy visits MARFORPAC [Image 1 of 4]

    Under Secretary of the Navy visits MARFORPAC

    CAMP H.M, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, center, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, listens to Under Secretary of the Navy Erik Raven, left, at a meeting during the undersecretary’s visit to Hawaii, on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Jan. 8, 2024. Raven is traveling to Hawaii and Guam to meet with leaders, government officials and service members to discuss the importance of regional security and stability and defense of American interests, as well as our Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8192978
    VIRIN: 240108-M-GI936-1011
    Resolution: 6978x4654
    Size: 15.82 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M, HI, US
    This work, Under Secretary of the Navy visits MARFORPAC [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    MARFORPAC
    Office Call
    Under Secretary of the Navy
    Camp H.M. Smith
    U.S. Indo-Pacific

