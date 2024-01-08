Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party [Image 4 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dyal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 6, 2024) Children color during a children’s holiday party at the Purdy Fitness Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 6. The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), First Class Petty Officers Association hosted the annual children’s holiday party for Reagan Sailors and their families after returning from deployment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 20:44
    Photo ID: 8192973
    VIRIN: 240106-N-IG750-1086
    Resolution: 4760x3173
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Party
    Children
    Family
    USS Ronald Reagan
    FCPOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT