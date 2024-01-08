YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 6, 2024) A child receives an arm painting during a children’s holiday party at the Purdy Fitness Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 6. The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), First Class Petty Officers Association hosted the annual children’s holiday party for Reagan Sailors and their families after returning from deployment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 20:44 Photo ID: 8192970 VIRIN: 240106-N-IG750-1017 Resolution: 5095x3397 Size: 1.43 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 2024 Children’s Holiday Party [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caleb Dyal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.