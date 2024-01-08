Nourishing balance for the personal palate …A healthy visual reminder for portion control is part of Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion and Wellness ShipShape program, helping to explain the importance of incorporating fruits, grains, vegetables and protein as part of everyone’s essential daily nutritional needs. Designed as the official Navy weight management program, ShipShape supports those who enroll in the program - active duty and reserve military service members, dependents, retirees, and federal service civilians – to adjust, accommodate and adapt in making healthier decisions to help with weight management, physical readiness, and nutrition guidance. Those interested in enrolling in ShipShape can call 360-475-4541 or drop by NHB’s Nutrition Clinic to be scheduled into the next session (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 17:49 Photo ID: 8192866 VIRIN: 240108-N-HU933-1291 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 4.08 MB Location: BREMERTON , WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ShipShaping in the New Year with Naval Hospital Bremerton , by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.