    NSDC hosts SEAC Troy E. Black [Image 2 of 2]

    NSDC hosts SEAC Troy E. Black

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Marine Corps SgtMaj. Troy E. Black, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, signs the National Space Defense Center heritage board during a visit to the organization at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Dec. 19, 2023. Black visited the NSDC to meet with joint enlisted servicemembers as part of a larger familiarization tour of space organizations across the Front Range (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 14:18
    USMC
    SEAC
    USSPACECOM
    NSDC
    JTF-SD

