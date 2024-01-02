Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Built on a Legacy, Engineering for the Future

    Built on a Legacy, Engineering for the Future

    JB PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Mackenzie Brooks 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Nearly 50 Pacific Air Forces civil engineers representing active duty, guard, and reserve components gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, December 4-8, 2023, for the first PACAF Engineer Senior Leader Forum since 2015. The forum, hosted by PACAF Command Civil Engineer Col. Kevin Osborne, emphasized ongoing collaboration and training with allies and partners to enhance readiness.

    PACAF
    CES
    USAF
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    JB Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Pacific Deterrence

