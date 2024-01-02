Built on a Legacy, Engineering for the Future

Nearly 50 Pacific Air Forces civil engineers representing active duty, guard, and reserve components gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, December 4-8, 2023, for the first PACAF Engineer Senior Leader Forum since 2015. The forum, hosted by PACAF Command Civil Engineer Col. Kevin Osborne, emphasized ongoing collaboration and training with allies and partners to enhance readiness.

