    Coast Guard, partner agencies stop alleged illegal small passenger vessel operation off Anna Maria Island

    ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    A Coast Guard law enforcement team terminates an alleged illegal small passenger vessel voyage in Anna Maria Sound off Anna Maria Island, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023. A Coast Guard Station Cortez boarding team boarded a 22-foot boat with two people and three dogs as passengers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 10:12
    Location: ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, US
    law enforcement
    USCG
    Cortez

