A Coast Guard law enforcement team terminates an alleged illegal small passenger vessel voyage in Anna Maria Sound off Anna Maria Island, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023. A Coast Guard Station Cortez boarding team boarded a 22-foot boat with two people and three dogs as passengers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8192399
|VIRIN:
|240105-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1136x852
|Size:
|637.13 KB
|Location:
|ANNA MARIA ISLAND, FL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies stop alleged illegal small passenger vessel operation off Anna Maria Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT