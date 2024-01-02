307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport mayor, congratulates U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Corey Hancock, 343rd Bomb Squadron commander, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 7, 2024. Hancock has over 4,400 flight hours of conventional, nuclear, reconnaissance, and training experience in the B-52 Stratofortress and deployed in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Cody Burt)

