    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 8 of 8]

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Capt. Cody A Burt 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport mayor, congratulates U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Corey Hancock, 343rd Bomb Squadron commander, during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 7, 2024. Hancock has over 4,400 flight hours of conventional, nuclear, reconnaissance, and training experience in the B-52 Stratofortress and deployed in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Cody Burt)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 09:36
    Photo ID: 8192381
    VIRIN: 240107-F-YR049-1021
    Resolution: 2494x3748
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

    307th Bomb Wing

