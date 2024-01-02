307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Corey Hancock, 343rd Bomb Squadron Commander, accepts command of the 343rd Bomb Squadron during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 7, 2024. Hancock is a 2003 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate with more than 500 combat hours in the B-52 Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Cody Burt)

