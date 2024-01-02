U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Corey Hancock, 343rd Bomb Squadron Commander, accepts command of the 343rd Bomb Squadron during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, January 7, 2024. Hancock is a 2003 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate with more than 500 combat hours in the B-52 Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Cody Burt)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8192380
|VIRIN:
|240107-F-YR049-1014
|Resolution:
|2403x3612
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT