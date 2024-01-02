307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron render their first salute to incoming commander Maj. Timothy Pach during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 7, 2024. Pach has experience as an instructor at the U.S. Air Force Academy and served 10 years on active duty before transitioning to the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

