    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 6 of 8]

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASEL, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron render their first salute to incoming commander Maj. Timothy Pach during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 7, 2024. Pach has experience as an instructor at the U.S. Air Force Academy and served 10 years on active duty before transitioning to the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change of command
    307th CES

