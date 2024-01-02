U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Moore, 307th Mission Support Group commander, hands the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron guidon to Maj. Timothy Pach, 307th CES commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 7, 2024. Pach served as the 555th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron deputy commander before his current assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders
