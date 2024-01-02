Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 5 of 8]

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASEL, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Moore, 307th Mission Support Group commander, hands the 307th Civil Engineer Squadron guidon to Maj. Timothy Pach, 307th CES commander at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 7, 2024. Pach served as the 555th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron deputy commander before his current assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASEL, LA, US
    change of command
    307th CES

