    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 4 of 8]

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASEL, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. April Bowman, 307th Civil Engineer Squadron outgoing commander, and Maj. Timothy Pach, 307th CES incoming commander, prepare for the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 7, 2024. Pach is a civil engineer with multiple deployments to his credit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change of command
    307th CES

