307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. April Bowman, 307th Civil Engineer Squadron outgoing commander, and Maj. Timothy Pach, 307th CES incoming commander, prepare for the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 7, 2024. Pach is a civil engineer with multiple deployments to his credit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

