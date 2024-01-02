U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Millard Matthews, III, 93rd Bomb Squadron commander, descends from unveiling his name on the unit’s B-52 Stratofortress flagship with his wife Karen and son Millard “Paco”, IV, Jan. 6, 2024. Matthews brings a wealth of experience as the unit’s commander, including more than 285 combat hours in the B-52. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8192362
|VIRIN:
|240106-F-YH293-1109
|Resolution:
|3458x2766
|Size:
|478.92 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT