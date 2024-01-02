Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 3 of 8]

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Millard Matthews, III, 93rd Bomb Squadron commander, descends from unveiling his name on the unit’s B-52 Stratofortress flagship with his wife Karen and son Millard “Paco”, IV, Jan. 6, 2024. Matthews brings a wealth of experience as the unit’s commander, including more than 285 combat hours in the B-52. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    93rd Bomb Squadron

