    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 2 of 8]

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Millard Matthews, III, 93rd Bomb Squadron commander, arrives on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana to unveil the unit’s B-52 Stratofortress flagship, Jan. 6, 2024. Moments before, Matthews took command of the unit in front of a large gathering of family, friends, and peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 09:36
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
    307th Bomb Wing

