U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Millard Matthews, III, 93rd Bomb Squadron commander, arrives on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana to unveil the unit’s B-52 Stratofortress flagship, Jan. 6, 2024. Moments before, Matthews took command of the unit in front of a large gathering of family, friends, and peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 09:36
|Photo ID:
|8192361
|VIRIN:
|240106-F-YH293-1055
|Resolution:
|1323x1654
|Size:
|280.58 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
