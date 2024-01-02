U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Pontius, 307th Operations Group commander, hands the 93rd Bomb Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Millard Matthews, III, 93rd BS commander, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 6, 2024. Matthews previously served as the unit’s director of operation before taking command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 09:36 Photo ID: 8192360 VIRIN: 240106-F-YH293-1018 Resolution: 1834x2292 Size: 474.28 KB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.