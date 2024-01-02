Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 1 of 8]

    307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Pontius, 307th Operations Group commander, hands the 93rd Bomb Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Millard Matthews, III, 93rd BS commander, during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Jan. 6, 2024. Matthews previously served as the unit’s director of operation before taking command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing brings in three new squadron commanders [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    93rd Bomb Squadron

