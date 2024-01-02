Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon Conduct Routine Maintenance during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Laboon Conduct Routine Maintenance during Operation Prosperity Guardian

    GULF OF ADEN

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alice Husted 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240104-N-DY413-2055 GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 4, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Isaac Larlee mans an Mk 38 machine gun system during weapons training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) while the ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Gulf of Aden, Jan. 4. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Laboon Conduct Routine Maintenance during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S 5th Fleet
    Gulf of Aden
    Maintenance
    USS Laboon
    Operation Prosperity Guardian

