240104-N-DY413-1016 GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 4, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Caleb Radney updates a storage log aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) while the ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Gulf of Aden, Jan. 4. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alice Husted)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 08:12 Photo ID: 8192323 VIRIN: 240104-N-DY413-1016 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.5 MB Location: GULF OF ADEN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Conduct Routine Maintenance during Operation Prosperity Guardian [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alice Husted, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.