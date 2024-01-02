Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Laboon Conducts Routine Operations in the Bab al-Mandeb [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Laboon Conducts Routine Operations in the Bab al-Mandeb

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elexia Morelos 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231230-N-QI593-2012 BAB AL-MANDEB (Dec. 30, 2023) Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cathy Dang updates the watch log in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) while the ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Bab al-Mandeb, Dec. 30. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 08:12
    Photo ID: 8192313
    VIRIN: 231230-N-QI593-2012
    Resolution: 3935x5903
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Laboon Conducts Routine Operations in the Bab al-Mandeb [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Laboon Conducts Routine Operations in the Bab al-Mandeb
    USS Laboon Conducts Routine Operations in the Bab al-Mandeb

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    combat information center
    CIC
    USS Laboon
    Bab al-Mandeb
    NAVECENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT