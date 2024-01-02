USS Laboon Conducts Routine Operations in the Bab al-Mandeb

231230-N-QI593-2007 BAB AL-MANDEB (Dec. 30, 2023) Lt. j.g. John Galvin monitors aircraft activity near the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) while the ship operates in support of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) in the Bab al-Mandeb, Dec. 30. Led by Combined Task Force 153 of Combined Maritime Forces, OPG represents a focused, international effort to address maritime security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security. More than 20 countries are taking part in the operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

