Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial [Image 6 of 7]

    Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial

    POLAND

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    British Army Maj. Gen. Oliver Kingsbury, deputy commanding general of V Corps, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, command sergeant major V Corps forward, give salutes during the memorial marking the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica at Poznań–Ławica Henryk Wieniawski Airport in Poznań, Poland, Jan. 6, 2024. Celebrating Poland's historical accomplishments advances the interoperability, communication and relations between the American community and European allies. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 07:57
    Photo ID: 8192306
    VIRIN: 240106-A-US199-1087
    Resolution: 4246x2831
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial
    Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial
    Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial
    Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial
    Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial
    Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial
    Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POLAND
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT