Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial

U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Tavaris Cannon, executive officer V Corps Forward Company, Stands at attention during the memorial marking the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica at Poznań–Ławica Henryk Wieniawski Airport in Poznań, Poland, Jan. 6, 2024. Celebrating Poland's historical accomplishments advances the interoperability, communication and relations between the American community and European allies. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

