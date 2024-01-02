U.S. Army V Corps Forward and select U.S. soldiers stationed at Camp Kosciuszko stand in formation during the memorial marking the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica at Poznań–Ławica Henryk Wieniawski Airport in Poznań, Poland, Jan. 6, 2024. Celebrating Poland's historical accomplishments advances the interoperability, communication and relations between the American community and European allies. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 08:00 Photo ID: 8192302 VIRIN: 240106-A-US199-1056 Resolution: 2019x3029 Size: 1.59 MB Location: PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.