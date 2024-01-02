Barbara Grześkowiak-Bocian, president of the Senior Aviation Club of the Poznań Aero Club, gives a speech during the memorial marking the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ławica at Poznań–Ławica Henryk Wieniawski Airport in Poznań, Poland, Jan. 6, 2024. Celebrating Poland's historical accomplishments advances the interoperability, communication and relations between the American community and European allies. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Peter Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.08.2024 08:00 Photo ID: 8192301 VIRIN: 240106-A-US199-1024 Resolution: 2727x4090 Size: 2 MB Location: PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Ławica 105th Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Peter Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.