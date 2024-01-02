Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Drug Interdiction of the Year for CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150 [Image 2 of 2]

    First Drug Interdiction of the Year for CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150

    GULF OF OMAN

    01.05.2024

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240105-N-NO146-1003 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 5, 2024) Bags of illegal narcotics seized from a vessel are stacked on the deck of the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 5. Emlen Tunnell was operating under Combined Task Force 150, one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. CTF 150 focuses on maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    This work, First Drug Interdiction of the Year for CMF French-led Combined Task Force 150 [Image 2 of 2], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    seizure
    NAVCENT
    CMF
    CTF 150

