    2nd Battalion, 298th MFTR Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    2nd Battalion, 298th MFTR Change of Command Ceremony

    WAIMANALO, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Normandy F. Smithers, the incoming commander of 2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment Multi-functional Regional Training Institute (RTI), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), passes the unit guidon to Master Sgt. Gloria Agron, the Senior Enlisted Soldier at 2nd Battalion, 298th RTI, HIARNG, during the change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of responsibility by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 00:12
    Photo ID: 8192209
    VIRIN: 240107-Z-LU739-6872
    Resolution: 3323x2374
    Size: 846.73 KB
    Location: WAIMANALO, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 298th MFTR Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

