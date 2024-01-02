U.S. Army Lt. Col. Normandy F. Smithers, the incoming commander of 2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment Multi-functional Regional Training Institute (RTI), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), passes the unit guidon to Master Sgt. Gloria Agron, the Senior Enlisted Soldier at 2nd Battalion, 298th RTI, HIARNG, during the change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of responsibility by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 00:12
|Photo ID:
|8192209
|VIRIN:
|240107-Z-LU739-6872
|Resolution:
|3323x2374
|Size:
|846.73 KB
|Location:
|WAIMANALO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 298th MFTR Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
