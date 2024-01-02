2nd Battalion, 298th MFTR Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Phoebe P. Inigo, left, the outgoing commander of 2nd Battalion, 298th Regiment Multi-functional Regional Training Institute (RTI), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG), stands for the national anthem with Col. Ronald Hogsten, commander of the 298th RTI, HIARNG, and Lt. Col. Normandy F. Smithers, the incoming commander of 2nd Battalion, 298th RTI, HIARNG, during the change of command ceremony in Waimanalo, Hawaii, Jan. 7, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition within the Army which commemorates the relinquishment of responsibility by passing the unit’s colors from one officer to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

