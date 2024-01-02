VMM-365 (REIN) Arrives for RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Alexander Wentz, a Scottsdale, Arizona native, and a CH-53E Super Stallion pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), unloads his equipment during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 7, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

