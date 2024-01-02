Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-365 (REIN) Arrives for RUT [Image 7 of 13]

    VMM-365 (REIN) Arrives for RUT

    FORT BARFOOT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lands on a flightline during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 7, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8192018
    VIRIN: 240107-M-CQ925-1110
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-365 (REIN) Arrives for RUT [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UH-1Y Venom
    RUT
    VMM-365
    AH-1Z Viper
    USMCNews

