U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), move a nitrogen tank cart during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 7, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)
|01.07.2024
|01.07.2024 18:25
|8192014
|240107-M-CQ925-1538
|7166x4031
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|FORT BARFOOT, VA, US
|2
|0
This work, VMM-365 (REIN) Arrives for RUT [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Ryan Ramsammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
