VMM-365 (REIN) Arrives for RUT

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alexander Kraus, a Baltimore native, and an MV-22 Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), uses a radio during Realistic Urban Training (RUT) Exercise on Fort Barfoot, Virginia, Jan. 7, 2024. RUT provides the 24th MEU the opportunity to operate in unfamiliar environments, integrate the units of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, and train towards being certified as special operations capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

Date Taken: 01.07.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 Location: FORT BARFOOT, VA, US Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US