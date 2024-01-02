Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wrapping Up

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Richard Hughes, commander of the 161st Military History Detachment, and Sgt. Tianna Wilson, non-commissioned officer in charge of the 161st Military History Detachment, case the unit guidon during the unit's deployment ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia on January 7, 2024. The unit will deploy to the U.S. Army Central Command Area of Responsibility to collect the history of the United States Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    78th Troop Command
    161st Military History Detachment

