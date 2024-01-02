54th Troop Command Change of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Thibodeau, outgoing senior enlisted advisor, 54th Troop Command (TC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, passes the 54th TC brigade guidon to Col. Allen Aldenberg, commander of 54th TC, during the change of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 6, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

