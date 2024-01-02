Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Smith, incoming senior enlisted advisor, 54th Troop Command (TC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, addresses the subordinate units of 54th TC during the change of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 6, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.

While giving his speech, Smith spoke about the importance of looking out for each other and a team dynamic.



“When people show up for each other, our team can show up for our community, and our force can show for our nation,” said Smith. “To the soldiers and leaders of the 54th Troop Command, I will show up for you every single day. I just ask that you do the same for each other.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 11:49 Photo ID: 8191681 VIRIN: 240106-A-KB362-1001 Resolution: 6393x3607 Size: 1.54 MB Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 54th Troop Command Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.