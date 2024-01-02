Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th Troop Command Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 5]

    54th Troop Command Change of Responsibility

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Smith, incoming senior enlisted advisor, 54th Troop Command (TC), New Hampshire Army National Guard, receives the 54th TC brigade guidon from Col. Allen Aldenberg, commander of 54th TC, during the change of responsibility ceremony on Jan. 6, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 54th Troop Command Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Kelly Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

