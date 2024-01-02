Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th Troop Command Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 5]

    54th Troop Command Change of Responsibility

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Emma Smith, daughter of Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb Smith, incoming senior enlisted advisor for 54th Troop Command, New Hampshire Army National Guard, is presented a bouquet of yellow roses from Sgt. 1st Class Naomi Connelly, assistant operations noncommissioned officer, 195th Regional Training Institute, 54th TC, NHARNG, during the change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 6, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H.
    The presentation of yellow flowers is a tradition, welcoming the family to a new unit and symbolizes new beginnings, the anticipation of things to come, and the support of their service member and the organization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kelly Boyer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

