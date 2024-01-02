Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mesa Verde and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) arrives in Piraeus, Greece [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Mesa Verde and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) arrives in Piraeus, Greece

    GREECE

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mailani Jones 

    USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)

    240102-N-RP467-1086 PIRAEUS, GREECE (Jan. 2, 2024) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)), man the rails as the ship arrives in Piraeus, Jan. 2. Mesa Verde and 26th (MEU(SOC) are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mailani Jones)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2024 05:44
    VIRIN: 240102-N-RP467-1086
    Location: GR
    This work, USS Mesa Verde and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) arrives in Piraeus, Greece [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Mailani Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LPD 19
    Greece
    26th MEU
    Port Visit

