Capt. Jonathan Edwards, Charlie Company, 98th Signal Battalion commander, and 1SG Dae Min, Charlie Co., 98th Sig Bn first sergeant, joined their Soldiers at the Paige Field House on Camp Pendleton January 6, 2024, to conduct a deployment ceremony with families coming to support their Soldiers.



Pursuant to a presidential executive order, Charlie Company, 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, was ordered to federal active duty in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, sending them to the Middle East.

Col. (P) Marlene Markotan, 335th Signal Command deputy commander, Col. Patrick Hughes, 505th Signal Brigade commander, and Lt Col. Josha Fields, 98th Signal Battalion commander, were on hand to give a farewell messenger and thank the families who came to support their loved ones.

It should be remembered that the United States is still sending American service members into harm’s way and that these troops will be serving their country with honor. Capt. Edwards, who is a seasoned officer, will lead his Soldiers to Kuwait.

United States signal units provide deployable force projection signal support and rapid communications for the U.S Army, joint and combined operations. Since, September 11, 2001, the Signal Corps has been supporting the Global War on Terror, which has continued to emerge across the world.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.07.2024 03:01 Photo ID: 8191413 VIRIN: 240106-A-VA095-4627 Resolution: 2986x2982 Size: 1.48 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Co, 98th SIG Bn deploys to Middle East [Image 10 of 10], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.