9th Mission Support Command Hosts Hawaii Interns in Support of the U.S. Army Pacific Internship Initiative

The 9th Mission Support Command successfully showcased the impressive work of eight interns from the University of Hawaii (UH) at Manoa and Chaminade University, as they worked on separate projects to solve real-world problems. It provided students with hands-on experience in intelligence analysis, coding, data science, and innovation. This internship initiative signified successful collaborations between academia, industry, and government, fostering talent and innovation. The interns presented their final projects to the 9th MSC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman, at Fort Shafter Flats on December 5 and 6, followed by a project day showcased at UH on December 7. This program was made possible through collaboration between the 9th MSC’s Marketing Recruiting Retention (MR2) and Talent Management (TM), Hawaii Defense Alliance, Pacific Intelligence Innovation Initiatives (P3I), National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), and UH at Manoa.

