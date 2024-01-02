Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase

The Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performs at the Young Composers Showcase, part of the 2024 Jazz Education Network conference. The showcase features the winning compositions of international student composers between the age of 14-30 whose works are performed by the conference premier ensemble. Each year, thousands of educators, students and professional jazz musicians gather for the four day conference to network, seek professional development opportunities, and hear the nation’s top performing jazz musicians.

Date Taken: 01.06.2024
Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US