Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase [Image 1 of 7]

    Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performs at the Young Composers Showcase, part of the 2024 Jazz Education Network conference. The showcase features the winning compositions of international student composers between the age of 14-30 whose works are performed by the conference premier ensemble. Each year, thousands of educators, students and professional jazz musicians gather for the four day conference to network, seek professional development opportunities, and hear the nation’s top performing jazz musicians.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 17:20
    Photo ID: 8191253
    VIRIN: 240106-N-OA196-2004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase
    Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase
    Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase
    Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase
    Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase
    Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase
    Navy Band Commodores perform at Young Composers Showcase

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    New Orleans
    Commodores
    JEN
    Young Composers Showcase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT