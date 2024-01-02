Soil sample collection in Kula, Maui

As a part of the Hawai Wildfires Recovery Mission debris removal program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract team took soil samples after Phase II debris removal. Contractors Daniel Walsh and Ronni Champagne label collected soil samples to send to the lab for testing.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dedicated to minimizing risks to public safety and respecting the people, culture and environment of Hawai‘i. Property owners who have questions about private property debris removal may call our debris call center at (877) 214-9117.
