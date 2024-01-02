Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soil sample collection in Kula, Maui [Image 9 of 12]

    Soil sample collection in Kula, Maui

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Contractor Daniel Walsh separates soil for sampling through a sieve. As a part of the Hawai Wildfires Recovery Mission debris removal program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contract team took soil samples after Phase II debris removal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is dedicated to minimizing risks to public safety and respecting the people, culture and environment of Hawai‘i. Property owners who have questions about private property debris removal may call our debris call center at (877) 214-9117.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 17:13
    VIRIN: 231121-A-AZ289-1663
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soil sample collection in Kula, Maui [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    HawaiiWildfires23

