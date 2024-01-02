Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui [Image 38 of 38]

    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui

    KULA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversaw a crane critical lift Dec. 19 in Kula, Maui to remove debris from a ravine. An 85-ton crane was positioned on the side of the ravine in Kula, Maui above the debris from a home destroyed in the August 2023 Hawaii Wildfires. It was called a critical lift because the crane operator did not have sight of the material being lifted and had to rely on a spotter to assist. Having a crane that large on the side of the ravine presented safety challenges such as a cave in or a collapse. To ensure the operation was done safely there was significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the lift. After removal from the ravine, the material was placed in secure bags and then transported to a landfill. The Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned the Consolidated Debris Removal Program to USACE as part of the combined federal, state, and local Hawaii Wildfires response and recovery on Maui.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2024 15:41
    Photo ID: 8191153
    VIRIN: 231219-A-AZ289-1238
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: KULA, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui [Image 38 of 38], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui
    USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    HawaiiWildfires23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT