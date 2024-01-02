USACE oversees complicated crane lift in Kula, Maui

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversaw a crane critical lift Dec. 19 in Kula, Maui to remove debris from a ravine. An 85-ton crane was positioned on the side of the ravine in Kula, Maui above the debris from a home destroyed in the August 2023 Hawaii Wildfires. It was called a critical lift because the crane operator did not have sight of the material being lifted and had to rely on a spotter to assist. Having a crane that large on the side of the ravine presented safety challenges such as a cave in or a collapse. To ensure the operation was done safely there was significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the lift. After removal from the ravine, the material was placed in secure bags and then transported to a landfill. The Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned the Consolidated Debris Removal Program to USACE as part of the combined federal, state, and local Hawaii Wildfires response and recovery on Maui.

