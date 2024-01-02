Navy Band Commodores perform at national jazz conference

Musician 1st Class Thomas Eby, from South Bend, Ind., lead trumpet player for the U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble, speaks with trumpet students at the 2024 Jazz Education Network conference following the band’s morning performance. Each year, thousands of educators, students and professional jazz musicians gather for the four day conference to network, seek professional development opportunities, and hear the nation’s top performing jazz musicians.

