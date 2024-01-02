Navy Band Commodores perform at national jazz conference

Audio engineer Musician 1st Class David Angell, from Pfafftown, N.C., runs sound for the U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble at the 2024 Jazz Education Network conference reading session for music educators. The session allows educators to hear live demonstrations of new compositions and arrangements suitable for their student ensembles performed by the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble. Each year, thousands of educators, students and professional jazz musicians gather for the four day conference to network, seek professional development opportunities, and hear the nation’s top performing jazz musicians.

