231127-N-JM579-1138 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Nov. 27, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), participate in a fresh water wash down, Nov. 27, 2023. Bulkeley is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bulkeley Deploys with GRFCSG [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.