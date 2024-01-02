The Navy Band Commodores saxophone session, featuring Senior Chief Musician Colin Renick from Belmont, Mass., assigned to the U.S. Naval Academy Band, performs at the 2024 Jazz Education Network conference reading session for music educators. The session allows educators to hear live demonstrations of new compositions and arrangements suitable for their student ensembles performed by the Navy’s premier jazz ensemble. Each year, thousands of educators, students and professional jazz musicians gather for the four day conference to network, seek professional development opportunities, and hear the nation’s top performing jazz musicians.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2024 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8191003
|VIRIN:
|240106-N-OA196-1018
|Resolution:
|7127x4751
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|BELMONT, MA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Commodores perform at national jazz conference [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT